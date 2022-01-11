New Food and Beverage Offerings Arrive at Magic Kingdom in Celebration of the 50th Anniversary

Calling all foodies! Disney Parks shared a list of fun new 50th anniversary food and beverage offerings now available at the Magic Kingdom.

First off, we have the Haunted Mansion inspired Chilling Chamber Push Pop available at Sleepy Hollow Refreshments for $5.49. While there is no description available for what the flavor of this push pop cake is, it appears to be a vanilla cake with vanilla icing and graham cracker crumbs.

At Pinocchio Village Haus, you can watch the “it’s a small world” boats pass you by as you enjoy the Orange and Almond Cake, an orange and almond tart topped with Orange Blossom cream, and roasted almonds, now available for $6.19.

At the Plaza Restaurant, you can gather your group together to enjoy the newly revamped Cheers to 50 Years! treat that serves up to four people for $32. The sundae includes Ice cream, two chocolate chip cookie “ears”, brownies, caramel popcorn, and a wide assortment of chocolate candies.

Take a trip down to the Main Street Bakery and try the 50th Anniversary Cinnamon Roll for $6.79. A new take on the original cinnamon roll sold at the bakery, now dusted with EARidescent sugar and the 50th Pressed Penny logo!

Gaston’s Tavern has the Donald Duck Dome Cake for $8.29, and is a lemon mousse with blueberry filling, citrus cake and buttercream made to look like our pal Donald Duck!

At the Cheshire Cafe, you can try the Always Tea Time Slush! While there are no details available on the flavor or price of the beverage just yet, it sure does look delicious!

Aloha Isle is home of the next treat on our list, the Crooning Flower Float, Lime and Vanilla soft-serve swirl over pineapple juice served with a blue chocolate feather for $7.49!

Stroll on back to Frontierland to the Golden Oak Outpost for the Slue Foot Sue Fried Fish Sandwich! The sandwich includes a cilantro lime slaw and poblano mayonnaise for $12.99.

If you’re looking for a more savory option from Pinnochio’s Village Haus, try the Croque Monsieur Flatbread topped with béchamel, sliced ham, tomato and gruyère cheese for $11.99!