The Cast of “black-ish” Look Back at 8 Years of the Show

The final season of black-ish is currently airing Tuesdays at 9:30/8:30c on ABC, and to celebrate, ABC has released a new video looking back at 8 years of the show.

The video features the stars of black-ish , including Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Laurence Fishburne, Jennifer Lewis, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Marcus Scribner and Yara Shahidi talking about how hard it is coming to the end of this part of their lives.

About black-ish:

“For over eight years black-ish has taken a fun yet bold look at one man’s determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family. The series has told stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family and, during the seventh season, they addressed the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality.”

Cast:

Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson

Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson

Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson

Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr.

Miles Brown as Jack Johnson

Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson

Laurence Fishburne as Pops

Jenifer Lewis as Ruby

Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens

Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy

Jeff Meacham as Josh

Katlyn Nichol as Olivia

Creative Team:

b lack-ish was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok.

The final season of black-ish airs Tuesdays at 9:30/8:30c on ABC, and streams the next day on Hulu.