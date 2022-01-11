X-Force Deals With Mutantkind’s Worst Nightmare This April

Benjamin Percy continues his run on X-Force with artist Robert Gill this April as they set up mutantkinds worst nightmare… Cerebrax!

What’s Happening:

This April, X-Force enters the Destiny of X era with a new jumping on point and a shocking new enemy!

As long as mutantkind thrives on Krakoa, X-Force must protect the island nation from its most dangerous outside threats. In order to do so, this group of mutantkind's most lethal have to be willing to get their hands dirty and risk their lives in the most extreme and dangerous situations. They've made their share of mistakes, been killed and resurrected more times than they can count, and now, they'll face a new foe that will strike at the heart of Krakoa's dream. Emerging in the aftermath of X Lives of Wolverine/X Deaths of Wolverine comes Cerebrax! This all-new arc kicks off in X-Force #27 and will see rising star Robert Gill come aboard as the hit series' new main artist.

As Wolverine returns to Krakoa, the mind-melding threat of Cerebrax grips the island via a security flaw! But where does it come from, and what does it want with Forge?

