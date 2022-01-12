ABC Will Release 2nd Episode of “Promised Land” on Hulu Ahead of Network Premiere

ABC just released a new trailer for the juicy new family drama Promised Land, which will premiere its second episode on Hulu ahead of the broadcast premiere.
- ABC’s new drama Promised Land premieres Monday, January 24th at 10/9c.
- Fans can see the second episode early when it premieres on Hulu on January 25th along with the premiere.
- This marks the first time that ABC has released an episode to Hulu before its network premiere.
- The news was revealed during the network’s first of two TCA press days.
- Promised Land is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.
- A new trailer was also released today, giving viewers a preview of the juicy drama that awaits.
- John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval
- Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval
- Augusto Aguilera as Mateo Flores
- Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval
- Mariel Molino as Carmen Sandoval
- Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval
- Andres Velez as Carlos Rincón
- Katya Martín as Juana Sánchez
- Rolando Chusan as Billy Rincón
- Bellamy Young as Margaret Honeycroft
