shopDisney Shares First Look at Tiana and Aurora Dolls Coming Soon to the Disney Designer Collection

As part of Disney’s multiyear Ultimate Princess Celebration, shopDisney is releasing a collection of limited edition dolls designed after 15 Disney Princesses. This week, shopDisney shared a first look at the next two royals to make their debut: Tiana and Aurora!
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Designer Collection is bringing 15 Princesses to life with a limited edition series of dolls designed by Disney artists.
- This gorgeous series reimagines each princess and her iconic looks into beautiful high fashion styles that are as unique and special as the ladies themselves.
- In the coming weeks and months, Tiana and Aurora will join the collection, and now shopDisney is sharing a first look at the ladies and the series so far.
- In the pictures above, fans can see Aurora wearing an off-the-shoulder deep blue gown that transitions to dark fuschia in an ombre effect. It’s a fun play on the “Make it blue!” “Make it pink!” argument between her fairy guardians Flora, Fauna and Merryweather.
- As for Tiana, she looks absolutely stunning in a gold and white gown that’s accented with a beautiful floor length cape. She has her hair down—a look we haven’t seen from her very often—and she’s finished her ‘do with a golden flower headband.
- The Disney Designer Collection has been rolling out monthly since October, and edition sizes have ranged from 9,700-10,000 worldwide.
- Additionally, a matching hinged pin for the princesses has been released as well, retailing for $34.99.
- Tiana and Aurora will soon be available on shopDisney, and Jasmine, Pocahontas, Ariel, and Mulan are on sale now for $129.00 each. Links to the individual dolls can be found below.
What They’re Saying:
- shopDisney on the Collection: “The unique and fashionable looks, curated by Disney artists, allow the dolls to dazzle us in a new and creative way.”
