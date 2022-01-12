shopDisney Shares First Look at Tiana and Aurora Dolls Coming Soon to the Disney Designer Collection

As part of Disney’s multiyear Ultimate Princess Celebration, shopDisney is releasing a collection of limited edition dolls designed after 15 Disney Princesses. This week, shopDisney shared a first look at the next two royals to make their debut: Tiana and Aurora!

What’s Happening:

The Disney Designer Collection

This gorgeous series reimagines each princess and her iconic looks into beautiful high fashion styles that are as unique and special as the ladies themselves.

In the coming weeks and months, Tiana and Aurora will join the collection, and now shopDisney is sharing a first look at the ladies and the series so far.

In the pictures above, fans can see Aurora wearing an off-the-shoulder deep blue gown that transitions to dark fuschia in an ombre effect. It’s a fun play on the “Make it blue!” “Make it pink!” argument between her fairy guardians Flora, Fauna and Merryweather.

As for Tiana, she looks absolutely stunning in a gold and white gown that’s accented with a beautiful floor length cape. She has her hair down—a look we haven’t seen from her very often—and she’s finished her ‘do with a golden flower headband.

The Disney Designer Collection

Additionally, a matching hinged pin for the princesses has been released as well, retailing for $34.99.

Tiana and Aurora will soon be available on shopDisney

What They’re Saying:

shopDisney on the Collection: “The unique and fashionable looks, curated by Disney artists, allow the dolls to dazzle us in a new and creative way.”

