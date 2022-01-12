Exclusive Scarlet Witch Glow-in-the-Dark Funko Pop! Now Available for Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth

It’s been a year since the debut of the Disney+ series WandaVision and fans are still clamoring for more merchandise! Funko has heard their cries and has introduced a magical Scarlet Witch Pop! figure that glow-in-the-dark, and it’s available now for pre-order.

What's Happening:

It appears that Funko has tapped into some form of Chaos Magic to create an incredible Scarlet Witch glow-in-the-dark Pop! figure inspired by the Disney+ series WandaVision .

. This 3 3/4-inch collectible is available exclusively at Entertainment Earth and will make a great gift for Marvel

The figure features the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Wanda in all her glory as the fully realized Scarlet Witch—something fans had been waiting for since her appearance was teased in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Fans can pre-order the WandaVision Funko Pop! exclusively on Entertainment Earth

WandaVision Scarlet Witch Glow-in-the-Dark Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $14.99

