Abigail Disney’s “The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales” Added to Sundance Film Festival

The Sundance Film Festival has announced the addition of a world premiere film directed by Roy E. Disney’s daughter, Abigail Disney. What’s Happening: Just added to the Sundance Film Festival line-up is The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales , which is directed by Abigail Disney and Kathleen Hughes.

The description for the film is as follows: "Abigail Disney looks at America's dysfunctional and unequal economy and asks why the American Dream has worked for the wealthy, yet is a nightmare for people born with less. As a way to imagine a more equitable future, Disney uses her family's story to explore how this systemic injustice took hold."

The American Dream was added to the Sundance line-up along with Phoenix Rising, directed by Amy Berg.

The Festival will take place online at Festival.Sundance.org

The Festival takes place January 20–30, 2022.

