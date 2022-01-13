Rock ‘Em Socks Introduces Latest Disney Collection Themed to “A Goofy Movie”

Rock ‘Em Socks is getting in on the Goofy Movie fun with a new collection of footwear that will give your wardrobe a kick! Nine, that’s right, nine patterns celebrating the animated film recently debuted online and make a great addition to any Disney collection.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- It’s time you and your friends see “I2I” about Disney fashion and Rock ‘Em Socks is here to help you out. The company has just released a new collection of socks themed to A Goofy Movie!
- There are nine fun patterns and character themed looks that fans of the film will love. Among the featured styles are:
- The complete Rock ‘Em Socks’ A Goofy Movie Collection is available now. Links to our favorite individual pieces can be found below.
A Goofy Movie Socks – Title Sequence – Disney Collection – Rock 'Em Socks – $19.99
A Goofy Movie Socks – Eye to Eye – Disney Collection – Rock 'Em Socks – $19.99
A Goofy Movie Socks – Powerline Showtime – Disney Collection – Rock 'Em Socks – $19.99
A Goofy Movie Socks – Leaning Tower of Cheeza – Disney Collection – Rock 'Em Socks – $19.99
A Goofy Movie Socks – Lester's Possum Park – Disney Collection – Rock 'Em Socks – $19.99