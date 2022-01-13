Rock ‘Em Socks Introduces Latest Disney Collection Themed to “A Goofy Movie”

Rock ‘Em Socks is getting in on the Goofy Movie fun with a new collection of footwear that will give your wardrobe a kick! Nine, that’s right, nine patterns celebrating the animated film recently debuted online and make a great addition to any Disney collection.

It’s time you and your friends see “I2I” about Disney fashion and Rock ‘Em Socks is here to help you out. The company has just released a new collection of socks themed to A Goofy Movie !

! There are nine fun patterns and character themed looks that fans of the film will love. Among the featured styles are: A Goofy Movie Goofy and Max Max and Roxanne Road Trip Map Powerline Max Roxanne Leaning Tower of Cheeza Lester’s Possum Park

The complete Rock ‘Em Socks’ A Goofy Movie Collection

A Goofy Movie Socks – Title Sequence – Disney Collection – Rock 'Em Socks – $19.99

A Goofy Movie Socks – Eye to Eye – Disney Collection – Rock 'Em Socks – $19.99

A Goofy Movie Socks – Powerline Showtime – Disney Collection – Rock 'Em Socks – $19.99



A Goofy Movie Socks – Leaning Tower of Cheeza – Disney Collection – Rock 'Em Socks – $19.99

A Goofy Movie Socks – Lester's Possum Park – Disney Collection – Rock 'Em Socks – $19.99

