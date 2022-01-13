D23 Reveals Pricing for 2022 D23 Expo

This year’s D23 Expo is just around the corner, and D23 has announced the ticket and pricing info for this year’s event with tickets on sale via Visa Presale January 19th and available to all guests the next day on January 20th.

What’s Happening:

The D23 Expo takes place September 9th – 11th this year in Anaheim, California.

This year’s D23 Expo ticket sales are a bit different than years past with everyone now having to be a complimentary D23 General Member or D23 Gold Member to purchase tickets.

Ticket prices for the event are as follows: D23 Gold Member Pricing: 1-Day Adult Ticket: $89 1-Day Child (3-12) Ticket: $79 3-Day Adult Ticket: $229 3-Day Child (3-12) Ticket: $209 D23 General Member Pricing: 1-Day Adult Ticket: $99 1-Day Child (3-12) Ticket: $79 3-Day Adult Ticket: $279 3-Day Child (3-12) Ticket: $209 Hall D23 Preferred Seating Pricing (D23 Gold Member Exclusive): $899 (Limited quantities available)



The tickets have also taken a price increase since the 2019 D23 Expo. For comparison, the 2019 Ticket Prices were: D23 Gold Member Pricing: 1-Day Adult Ticket: $79 1-Day Child (3-12) Ticket: $59 3-Day Adult Ticket: $219 3-Day Child (3-12) Ticket: $164 D23 General Member Pricing: 1-Day Adult Ticket: $89 1-Day Child (3-12) Ticket: $69 3-Day Adult Ticket: $249 3-Day Child (3-12) Ticket: $185



Tickets for D23 Expo 2022 presented by Visa will go on sale beginning January 20, 2022, at noon PT. Guests must be members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club, either at the complimentary General Member level or at the Gold Member level to purchase tickets.

Ahead of that, a special, limited presale for Visa cardholders who are also D23 Members will begin January 19 at 10 a.m. PT. Note that customers will need to pay with a Visa card during this presale.