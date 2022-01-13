National Geographic Podcast “Into The Depths” Debuts January 27th

National Geographic is set to take us below the surface and into the untold history of the Transatlantic slave trade with a new podcast, Into the Depths, launching January 27th, accompanied by a documentary special, Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship, on February 7th.

What’s Happening:

Ahead of Black History Month, National Geographic is launching a powerful new podcast, Into the Depths , on Jan. 27, 2022, that uncovers the deep history of the transatlantic slave trade as it follows a group of Black divers who are dedicated to finding and helping to document slave shipwrecks.

The podcast will also be accompanied by a cover story in the March issue of National Geographic magazine, available online on Feb. 7, and a National Geographic documentary special, Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship , premiering Monday, Feb. 7, 10/9c on National Geographic and available to stream next day on Hulu

The podcast, which will drop from Jan. 27 to March 3, features over 40 voices, including underwater

In addition to the podcast series, Roberts will be featured on the cover of the March issue of National Geographic magazine. The feature will profile Roberts’ journey as she travels with the divers to investigate the lost stories of the slave trade – both to expand the historical record and to honor the 1.8 million unsung soul

In July 1860, on a bet, the schooner Clotilda carried 110 kidnapped Africans to slavery in Alabama. The traffickers tried to hide their crime by burning and sinking the ship, but now, for the first time since Clotilda arrived in America, maritime archeologists enter the wreck. In a dangerous dive, they explore the actual cargo hold and find physical evidence of the crime the slave traders tried so hard to hide. Descendants of the passengers share how their ancestors turned a cruel tragedy into an uplifting story of courage and resilience.

The special features experts include the following: Dr. Sylviane Diouf, historian and author of “Dreams of Africa in Alabama: The Slave Ship Clotilda and the Story of the Last Africans Brought to America” Dr. Natalie S. Robertson, historian and author of “The Slave Shop Clotilda and the Making of Africatown, USA” Mary Elliott, curator of American slavery, National Museum of African American History and Culture Dr. James Delgado, maritime archeologist, SEARCH Inc. Stacye Hathorn, Alabama State archeologist, Alabama Historical Commission Joseph Grinnan, maritime archeologist/diver, SEARCH, Inc. Kamau Sadiki, lead instructor, Diving With a Purpose



What They’re Saying:

Tara Roberts: “As I got to know the divers, the ships they had found, the stories of those who had been captured, I realized this was a way to come to grips with those 400 years, with this traumatic history [of much of the Black population in the United States]. Through these ships, we could bring lost stories up from the depths and back into collective memory.”

Davar Ardalan, executive producer of Audio for National Geographic: “Into the Depths is a profound and personal exploration of identity and history as told through the lens of Black scientists and storytellers eager to deepen our understanding of American history.”

Carla Wills, executive editor: “As a Black journalist, it’s been uplifting to edit and produce this podcast together with Black women storytellers who have brought tremendous insights and creativity to this groundbreaking series, including Tara as well as National Geographic Explorer and poet Alyea Pierce, sound designer Alexis Adimora, and producer Bianca Martin.”