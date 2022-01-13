Make Your Star Wars Collection Even Sweeter with New Valentine’s Day Funko Pop!

Love is in the air and if you love collecting Star Wars Funko Pop! you’re in for a treat! Four new Pop! figures inspired by The Mandalorian are now available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth.

What’s Happening:

Funko is continuing their line of Star Wars Valentine’s Day Pop! figures for 2022! This year, they’ve drawn inspiration from The Mandalaorian with four incredible collectibles that are sure to please every fan.

Characters featured in this wave of V-Day Pop! include: Ahsoka Tano with Heart-Shaped Box of Chocolates The Mandalorian with Valentine for Grogu Grogu eating Heart-Shaped Macarons Luke Skywalker holding Grogu and a Paper Heart Garland!

To keep with the holiday theme, each Pop! is colored pink and red, and some include white accents too. All figures are attached to a red base with the Star Wars logo.

Star Wars Valentines Ahsoka Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Star Wars Valentines Mandalorian Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Star Wars Valentines Grogu Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Star Wars Valentines Luke and Grogu Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

More Star Wars Valentine’s Day Funko Pop!

Fans can still collect last year’s Valentine’s themed figures which include Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, Chewbacca and Yoda. All four are restocking soon on Entertainment Earth and can be ordered now.

Star Wars Valentines Darth Vader with Heart Pop! Vinyl Figure

Star Wars Valentines Stormtrooper with Heart Pop! Vinyl Figure

Star Wars Valentines Cupid Chewbacca Pop! Vinyl Figure

Star Wars Valentines Yoda with Heart Pop! Vinyl Figure