Universal Orlando Reveals Full Details for 2022 Mardi Gras Event – Running February 5th – April 24th

Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras is back February 5 through April 24 – louder, spicier and better than ever – with the return of star-studded live concerts, a spectacular Mardi Gras parade and savory cuisine inspired by diverse flavors from around the world.

Here’s an overview of what guests can experience at Florida’s biggest party:

Mardi Gras Concert Series and Live Music:

Music legend Diana Ross, global superstar Khalid, Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Marshmello, and 12 other top artists will perform live on select nights during Universal’s Mardi Gras celebration. All concerts will take place at the Music Plaza stage – an electrifying outdoor venue inspired by the iconic Hollywood Bowl, set against the backdrop of the towering Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster. See below for the complete concert line-up.

Plus, brass bands straight from Bourbon Street will perform daily throughout the park, bringing the soulful sounds of New Orleans to the heart of Universal Studios.

Here is the full Mardi Gras Concert Series line-up:

Spectacular “Planet Mardi Gras” Parade:

This year’s original parade theme, “Planet Mardi Gras,” comes to life in six incredibly-detailed floats that fuse Mardi Gras flare with cosmic-inspired elements like comets, rockets, martians and more – inviting guests to catch beads by the handful. These new floats will join Universal’s traditional lineup of New Orleans-inspired floats – such as the iconic Jester and nearly 50-foot long King Gator – and wind through the streets of Universal Studios Florida on select dates, accompanied by high-energy music and dozens of performers donning illuminating costumes that bring the party to “light” in a whole new way.

Savory Flavors from Around the World:

Universal’s award-winning chefs will spice up this year’s Mardi Gras celebration with an array of delicious culinary delicacies inspired by various locations around the globe. Guests can take their taste buds on an international culinary journey with dishes like the tasty Crawfish Boil and melt-in-your-mouth Beignets from New Orleans, Coconut Curry Shrimp Laksa (a sweet and spicy noodle soup) from Southeast Asia, Vegan Samosa with spicy green chutney from India, and Salchipapas (a popular street food made with sausage and potatoes) from Central America.

The best way to experience these flavors and much more is with the specialty “Mardi Gras Food and Beverage” card, which will be available for purchase in the park during the event.

Mardi Gras-inspired cuisine will also be featured at select Universal CityWalk venues during the run of the event, including Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen, Pat O’Brien’s and Voodoo Doughnut. Universal Orlando’s hotels are also joining the fun with special menu offerings at each resort, including New Orleans BBQ Shrimp & Dirty Rice at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites & Dockside Inn and Suites; Chicken, Andouille & Shrimp Jambalaya at Universal’s Aventura Hotel; King Cake Pancakes at Loews Royal Pacific Resort and Shrimp Po’ Boys at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort.

“Float Factory Warehouse” Tribute Store:

Guests can take home a piece of Florida’s Biggest Party at the Mardi Gras Tribute Store, returning this year with an all-new theme, Float Factory Warehouse. Upon entering, guests will venture through four highly themed rooms designed to visually depict the creative process of bringing a parade float to life. As guests browse the latest Mardi Gras gear and themed treats within the retail space, they’ll see everything from pencil sketches and scale models to parade décor and an actual, full-size Mardi Gras float.

Special Ticket Offer:

All the excitement of Universal’s Mardi Gras is included with admission to Universal Studios Florida. Beginning today, U.S. and Canada residents who purchase a 3-Day ticket to visit either Universal Studios Florida or Universal’s Islands of Adventure get an additional TWO DAYS FREE – giving them five (5) days to enjoy epic theme park thrills and the non-stop fun of Universal’s Mardi Gras. Vacation packages including this epic ticket offer are also available starting as low as $89 per person, per night. This offer is available for purchase through May 5 and is valid for use until December 15 with no blockout dates. For more information and to take advantage of this incredible offer, click here