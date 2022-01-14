FX to Debut Limited Series “Justified: City Primeval,” Timothy Olyphant to Return

Timothy Olyphant is set to reprise his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in a limited series inspired by the novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit coming soon to FX.

What’s Happening:

The team from the award-winning drama series Justified is reuniting for the FX Justified: City Primeval , with Timothy Olyphant reprising his iconic role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in a new tale inspired by City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the epic crime novel by the late, great Elmore Leonard.

is reuniting for the , with Timothy Olyphant reprising his iconic role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in a new tale inspired by the epic crime novel by the late, great Elmore Leonard. Dave Andron and Michael Dinner are Showrunners, Writers and Executive Producers, with Dinner directing. Olyphant is the star and Executive Producer. Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly are Executive Producers, alongside Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore (Writer), Chris Provenzano (Writer). Walter Mosley is Consulting Producer, and V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis and Ingrid Escajeda are Writers. The series will be produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions.

Having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind.

A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.

As a drama series, Justified ran for six seasons on FX from 2010-2015 and was nominated for eight Emmy Awards, received two Emmy Awards wins among numerous other awards, including a Peabody Award and AFI Television Program of the Year Award.

Justified was based on the Elmore Leonard novella, Fire in the Hole, and Leonard consulted with the producers and participated on panels for the show up until his death in August of 2013.

Over its six-year run, Justified posted a score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes with an audience score of 95%, and received a Must Watch mark and Universal Acclaim score of 86 on Metacritic to go with a user score of 9.4 out of 10.

