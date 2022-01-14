“GMA” Guest List: Dionne Warwick, Ally Sheedy and More to Appear Week of January 17th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 17th-22nd. The show will welcome actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
GMA Guests for the Week of January 17th-22nd:
- Monday, January 17
- Hilary Duff (How I Met Your Father)
- Brian Cox (Putting the Rabbit in the Hat)
- Tuesday, January 18
- National Geographic Cover Reveal
- Chef Charity Morgan (Unbelievably Vegan)
- Wednesday, January 19
- Rachel Beller (Food swaps for nutrition in the new year)
- Dionne Warwick
- Kyliegh Curran (Secrets of Sulphur Springs)
- Performance by Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter
- Thursday, January 20
- Melissa Garcia (Emily in Paris looks for less)
- Sofia Black-D’Elia and Ally Sheedy (Single Drunk Female)
- Friday, January 21
- Will Packer
- John Ortiz and Cecilia Suárez (Promised Land)
- Performance by Walker Hayes
- Saturday, January 22
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Binge This! with Kay Adams
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.