“GMA” Guest List: Dionne Warwick, Ally Sheedy and More to Appear Week of January 17th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 17th-22nd. The show will welcome actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 17th-22nd:

Monday, January 17 Hilary Duff ( How I Met Your Father ) Brian Cox ( Putting the Rabbit in the Hat )

Tuesday, January 18 National Geographic Cover Reveal Chef Charity Morgan ( Unbelievably Vegan )

Wednesday, January 19 Rachel Beller (Food swaps for nutrition in the new year) Dionne Warwick Kyliegh Curran ( Secrets of Sulphur Springs ) Performance by Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter

Thursday, January 20 Melissa Garcia ( Emily in Paris looks for less) Sofia Black-D’Elia and Ally Sheedy ( Single Drunk Female )

Friday, January 21 Will Packer John Ortiz and Cecilia Suárez ( Promised Land ) Performance by Walker Hayes

Saturday, January 22 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Binge This! with Kay Adams



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.