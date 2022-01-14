“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Denzel Washington, Rob Lowe and More to Appear Week of January 17th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 17th-21st:
- Monday, January 17
- Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth; A Journal for Jordan)
- Hunter Schafer (Euphoria)
- Musical Guests Twenty One Pilots
- Tuesday, January 18
- Rob Lowe (9-1-1: Lone Star)
- Francia Raisa (How I Met Your Father)
- Musical Guest Joy Oladokun
- Wednesday, January 19
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Eric Andre (The Righteous Gemstones)
- Musical Guest Damon Albarn
- Thursday, January 20
- Jason Bateman (Ozark)
- Ashley Park (Emily in Paris)
- Musical Guest Ghost
- Friday, January 21
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 19th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.