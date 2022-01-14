“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Denzel Washington, Rob Lowe and More to Appear Week of January 17th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 17th-21st:

Monday, January 17 Denzel Washington ( The Tragedy of Macbeth ; A Journal for Jordan ) Hunter Schafer ( Euphoria ) Musical Guests Twenty One Pilots

Tuesday, January 18 Rob Lowe ( 9-1-1: Lone Star ) Francia Raisa ( How I Met Your Father ) Musical Guest Joy Oladokun

Wednesday, January 19 Rachel Brosnahan ( The Marvel ous Mrs. Maisel ) Eric Andre ( The Righteous Gemstones ) Musical Guest Damon Albarn

Thursday, January 20 Jason Bateman ( Ozark ) Ashley Park ( Emily in Paris ) Musical Guest Ghost

Friday, January 21 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 19th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.