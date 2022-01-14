“Live with Kelly and Ryan” Guest List: Hilary Duff, Andy Samberg and More to Appear Week of January 17th

Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of January 17th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. With the new year underway, the show has kicked off “Live’s New You in ‘22” series featuring “Fit-Fluencer” home workouts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of January 17th-21st:

Monday, January 17 Ricky Gervais ( After Life ) Jillian Michaels (Fast and easy fat-burning workout)

Tuesday, January 18 Hilary Duff ( How I Met Your Father Brian Cox ( Succession ) Melissa Wood-Tepperberg (Full-body workout)

Wednesday, January 19 Jenna Dewan ( The Rookie Sydney Sweeney ( Euphoria ) Emma Lovewell (“Fit-Fluencer” home workout)

Thursday, January 20 David Boreanaz ( Seal Team ) Monica Mangin Jeanette Jenkins (“Fit-Fluencer” home workout)

Friday, January 21 Andy Samberg ( Hotel Transylvania: Transformania ) Edi Patterson ( The Righteous Gemstones ) Cassey Ho (“Fit-Fluencer” home workout)



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.