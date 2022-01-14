Award Winning College Football Writer Pete Thamel Joins ESPN

Award winning college football senior writer, Pete Thamel officially starts at ESPN on January 15th in a multi-platform role that includes writing for ESPN and ESPN+, and appearing on studio programs.

Award-winning journalist Pete Thamel is joining ESPN

Thamel’s day-to-day news reporting will appear on ESPN.com, while a majority of his features and non-news reporting will be part of ESPN+. Thamel will contribute to ESPN Radio, in addition to making regular appearances across ESPN networks, including popular studio shows College GameDay Built by The Home Depot, editions of SportsCenter, College Football Live, Get Up, and more.

Thamel joins ESPN from Yahoo Sports where he has covered college sports and the NFL since 2017. Thamel also worked for five years as a senior writer at Sports Illustrated, covering college football and basketball, and he previously spent nine years as the national college sports reporter for The New York Times.

A member of the Football Writers Association of America, Thamel has earned numerous FWAA writing awards the past decade and a half. He's won numerous APSE awards, including first place for beat reporting in 2017 and breaking news in 2011. In 2006, the New York Times nominated him for a Pulitzer Prize for national reporting.

Thamel attended Syracuse University and graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

PeteThamel: "I'm thrilled to join the talented team at ESPN and contribute to their outstanding college football coverage. ESPN is the preeminent destination for college football fans, and I look forward to contributing across all of their various platforms."

: “I’m thrilled to join the talented team at ESPN and contribute to their outstanding college football coverage. ESPN is the preeminent destination for college football fans, and I look forward to contributing across all of their various platforms.” Lauren Reynolds, vice president and executive editor, ESPN.com: “Pete has long established himself as one of the sport’s top news breakers and storytellers. He’ll bring that sensibility and his unique voice and perspective to every platform at ESPN. We’re thrilled to welcome Pete to ESPN and excited for his contributions as he joins our team of award-winning college sports reporters who create smart, distinctive coverage.”