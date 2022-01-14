Photos: EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2022 Merchandise

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts begins today, January 14th and of course, the festival comes along with some fun new merchandise exclusive to the event!

This Spirit Jersey for the festival featuring Figment retails for $74.99

If you’re a fan of Figment, this limited edition of 1,000 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts MagicBand is available for $39.99

This limited edition of 3,000, Annual Passholder exclusive pin is one of many pins released today, retails for $19.99

The two limited release Figment pins feature our favorite purple dragon, and retail for $17.99 each. The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts logo with Mickey and Minnie is a limited edition of 3,000 and retails for $19.99

This festival pullover hoodie retails for $44.99

There is also a “make a masterpiece today” limited edition of 2,000 MagicBand that has Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Figment and Spaceship Earth in artful frames adorned around the MagicBand and retails for $39.99

This paint palette shaped dish for the event retails for $19.99

If you want a tumbler with a royal purple pigment, you won’t wanna miss the Figment Festival of the Arts Tervis tumbler, retailing for $26.99

This quarter button up festival shirt retails for $39.99

This cute Figment festival hat retails for $29.99

The back of the hat has the festival logo embroidered on the back.