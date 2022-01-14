Tim Allen Set to Reprise Role of Scott Calvin in “The Santa Clause” Series Set for Disney+

Disney Legend Tim Allen is set to reprise his role as Scott Calvin in a series for Disney+ based on the 1994 fan-favorite film, The Santa Clause, which he will also executive produce.

What’s Happening:

Disney Legend Tim Allen will executive-produce The Santa Clause (working title), a Disney+ Original limited series in which he reprises the beloved role of Scott Calvin from Walt Disney Pictures’ blockbuster franchise.

(working title), a Disney+ Original limited series in which he reprises the beloved role of Scott Calvin from Walt Disney Pictures’ blockbuster franchise. In the Disney+ series, Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

Production is set to begin in Los Angeles in March. Award-winning Jack Burditt (30 Rock, Modern Family, Frasier, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) is the executive producer and showrunner and Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), Richard Baker and Rick Messina will also serve as executive producers. The Disney Branded Television series is a production of 20th Television.

Allen won a People’s Choice Award for his portrayal of Scott Calvin, Santa Claus’s proxy, complete with expanding waistline, rosy cheeks and snow-white whiskers in the 1994 holiday favorite film The Santa Clause. He went on to play the role in two sequels, both hugely popular movies, 2002’s The Santa Clause 2 and 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

He went on to play the role in two sequels, both hugely popular movies, 2002’s and 2006’s Allen’s popularity skyrocketed as the star of the top-rated ABC Home Improvement where he earned numerous awards for his role of Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor, including a Golden Globe in 1994 and The People’s Choice Award for eight consecutive years from 1992-1999. Allen also starred for nine seasons on the hit series Last Man Standing .

where he earned numerous awards for his role of Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor, including a Golden Globe in 1994 and The People’s Choice Award for eight consecutive years from 1992-1999. Allen also starred for nine seasons on the hit series . In 1995, the multi-talented actor lent his voice to Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s first computer animated film, Toy Story. He reprised the iconic role as the arrogant yet lovable space action figure in two sequels, 1999’s Toy Story 2, 2010’s Toy Story 3, and 2019’s Toy Story 4 . He also appeared as the character in a number of Toy Story Toons short films including Hawaiian Vacation, Small Fry and Partysaurus Rex.

He reprised the iconic role as the arrogant yet lovable space action figure in two sequels, 1999’s 2010’s and 2019’s He also appeared as the character in a number of short films including and He reunited with the creative team from The Santa Clause to make Disney’s Jungle 2 Jungle, and also starred in the feature remake of a Disney classic, The Shaggy Dog, in 2006.

to make Disney’s and also starred in the feature remake of a Disney classic, in 2006. Allen also lent his own voice as narrator to the 2012 Disneynature documentary, Chimpanzee and co-starred in the 2007 Touchstone comedy Wild Hogs along with the 1999 film Galaxy Quest.

and co-starred in the 2007 Touchstone comedy along with the 1999 film In 1994, Disney’s Hyperion Publishing released his debut book, Don’t Stand Too Close to a Naked Man . It topped the New York Times Bestsellers list and led to a second book, also published by Hyperion, I’m Not Really Here.

. It topped the New York Times Bestsellers list and led to a second book, also published by Hyperion, Production on The Santa Clause series is set to begin in March, no debut date for the series has been announced at this time.