Kate Bishop Special Edition Doll Coming to shopDisney on January 31st

Ever since she made her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut, fans have been going crazy for the young archer known as Kate Bishop. Even Disney is excited about this hero and has teased a new special edition doll will be available on January 31st.

When it comes to hero stuff, Hawkeye’s sometimes partner (and likely successor) Kate Bishop still has a lot to learn, but she’s never afraid to try.

Now, shopDisney has captured the spirit and attitude of the spunky archer in a new special edition doll that Marvel fans will want to have in their collections.

shopDisney shared a picture of Kate in her signature purple zip top, quiver, belt, stealthy black pants and military boots. Completing her look is an essential bow (although she’s not pictured with an arrow).

shopDisney has not revealed pricing, height, or edition size for the doll, however previous special edition dolls have measured between 11”-14” and have retailed between $49.99-$129.99.

The Kate Bishop Special Edition Doll will be available on shopDisney starting January 31st. Check back soon for a link to this collectors’ item.

