Marvel Celebrates 60th Anniversary of Spider-Man with Variant Covers for Upcoming Comics

Marvel has shared a look at 10 exciting variant covers from some of the most talented artists in the industry for upcoming comics to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man.
- Spider-Man made his first comic book appearance in “Amazing Fantasy #15” in August, 1962.
- To celebrate the icon’s upcoming 60th anniversary, Marvel has released a look at variant covers for upcoming comics from an array of talented artists, including:
- Dan Jurgens
- Kaare Andrews
- Rahzzah
- Kyle Hotz
- Declan Shalvey
- Pete Woods
- Rod Reis
- David Baldeón
- Bengal
- Romina Jones
- The covers feature Spidey-inspired costume designs for some of Marvel’s other iconic characters, like Captain Marvel, Iron Man and more.
- These variant covers (along with the original versions of these new comics) will debut throughout the month of April.
- Marvel shared a look at 10 variant covers but more will be revealed soon. Take a look at the first 10 below.