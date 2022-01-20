Adventures by Disney to Offer River Cruises Along the Rhine, Danube, and Seine in 2023

Adventures by Disney has announced the return of river cruises to destinations in Europe in 2023, allowing guests to visit the scenic Rhine, Danube, and Seine rivers. What’s Happening: Adventures by Disney just announced a return to three enchanting rivers in 2023: Rhine, Danube and Seine, with 27 departures that include family, adult-exclusive and holiday-themed sailings, you’ll experience firsthand the people, places and stories of iconic destinations. A team of specially trained Adventure Guides will provide a seamless and authentic experience that is marked by Disney’s signature service.

Sailing with AmaWaterways, a premier luxury river cruise line, Adventure by Disney’s eight-day, seven-night river cruises are filled with active experiences.

On Rhine River cruises, guests will explore storybook villages in Switzerland, France, Germany and the Netherlands. Highlights include a toboggan ride through the black forest, high-adrenaline thrills at an indoor winter park and a voyage through the Upper Middle Rhine Valley offering up-close views of 30 majestic castles.

Danube River sailings visit eight destinations in Germany, Austria, Slovakia and Hungary, where adventurers will roam medieval ruins, scale treetop rope bridges and marvel The Sound of Music.

Seine River cruises will celebrate the magnificence of rural France with visits to picturesque provincial towns, the historic beaches of Normandy, Monet’s House and Gardens, the dramatic cliffs of Etretat, and Paris – the “City of Lights.” Adventures by Disney guests can extend their Seine river cruise vacation with a three-day, two-night Paris Escape. From spectacular views of the “City of Lights” to a private walking culinary tour and a visit to the Louvre Museum guided by a local expert, guests won’t want to miss this opportunity.

In 2023, the Adventures by Disney river cruise lineup includes a variety of specialty sailings that feature themed offerings onboard and onshore, in addition to the excursions and entertainment already built into each itinerary.

Special adult-only vacations include themed Oktoberfest sailings on the Danube River and Food and Wine cruises on the Rhine River, each offering an extra serving of refinement and fun for culinary connoisseurs and “foodies” alike. Also on the Danube and Rhine, families can discover the spirit of the holiday season during festive Christmas Market cruises.

Adventures by Disney river cruise bookings open to the public on Jan. 28, 2022. Guests who are interested in booking a vacation on 2023 river cruise sailings can take advantage of Adventure by Disney’s Early Booking Offer savings of $500 per person. You can also sail into summer with Adventures by Disney’s 2022 River Cruise Offer savings of $500 per person on select Rhine or Danube river cruises. Availability for these offers is limited. MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning Read Related Articles Take a Cruise Along the Danube River with Adventures…

New Deal Announced for Select Rhine River Cruise…

Adventures by Disney Cancels European Itineraries as…

Adventures by Disney Adds Arctic Expedition Cruises for 2023