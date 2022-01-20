SeaWorld San Diego Set To Open Emperor Dive Coaster on March 12, 2022

California’s tallest, fastest, and longest dive coaster, Emperor, is set to open at SeaWorld San Diego on March 12th, 2022, with a special opportunity for pass holders to experience an exclusive preview ahead of the opening.

What’s Happening:

Set to open on March 12th, 2022, Emperor is the newest addition to the park’s thrill rides and will be the tallest, fastest, and longest dive coaster in California, as well as the only floorless dive coaster in the state.

Named after the Emperor penguin, the world’s largest penguin, the all-new Emperor coaster will mimic this species’ amazing underwater diving ability. Climbing to 153 feet with feet dangling in the air, riders will be suspended on a 45-degree angle at the crown of the ride before plunging down a 143-foot facedown vertical drop, accelerating to more than 60 miles per hour. Riders will also experience inversions, a barrel roll, Immelmann loop, hammerhead turn and flat spin as they race along the nearly 2,500 feet of track. Each of the floorless ride cars will hold 18 riders in three, six-person rows. This is the first seating configuration of its kind in North America.