ESPN Set To “Touch Down” at Disneyland Resort for Super Bowl LVI Week

ESPN is set to arrive at the Disneyland Resort during the week before the upcoming Super Bowl LVI, early in February of this year.

What’s Happening:

ESPN is getting ready to “touch down” at the Disneyland Resort for Super Bowl LVI, with productions taking place at Disney California Adventure

Downtown Disney

Located outdoors, between Tortilla Jo’s and Splitsville Luxury Lanes, from 1-7 p.m. PT daily, guests can get in on the fun with games, giveaways (while supplies last), and more for guests of all ages. As part of that experience, ESPN will give away a limited number of “Postseasoning,” a spice blend by ESPN to help fans kick their cooking up a notch during the postseason. Experiences will be available to guests on a first-come, first-served basis.

Disneyland Resort guests with theme park reservations on those days will be able to catch some of their favorite ESPN shows being produced at Disney California Adventure, with Postseason NFL Countdown, NFL Live, and SportsCenter segments, NFL Matchup, and an “ESPN Deportes” presence, all being produced at the park.

Many of ESPN’s most-recognizable personalities will be on location, including Hall of Famer Randy Moss, Super Bowl Champions Tedy Bruschi, Ryan Clark, Booger McFarland, Rex Ryan, Pro Bowl QBs Brian Griese, Robert Griffin III, Matt Hasselbeck and Alex Smith, groundbreaking NFL analyst Mina Kimes, Monday Night Football analyst Louis Riddick, first round pick Marcus Spears, 10-year NFL veteran Dan Orlovsky, analyst Matt Bowen, leading NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, long-time reporter Sal Paolantonio, versatile hosts Sam Ponder and Laura Rutledge, and the voice of Monday Night Football Steve Levy.

Postseason NFL Countdown (10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET) on Super Bowl Sunday will bring the five-day on-site presence to a grand conclusion, as Disneyland Resort and SoFi Stadium, the home of Super Bowl LVI, will each have a set location for the show.

(10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET) on Super Bowl Sunday will bring the five-day on-site presence to a grand conclusion, as Disneyland Resort and SoFi Stadium, the home of Super Bowl LVI, will each have a set location for the show. Prior to Super Bowl Sunday, for three consecutive days beginning Wednesday, Feb. 9, NFL Live (4-5 p.m. ET) and multiple editions of SportsCenter (12 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11 p.m. ET) will have a consistent, extended presence from Disneyland Resort, in addition to ESPN Deportes programming and more. The experience continues Saturday, Feb. 12, with more SportsCenter hits and NFL Matchup , which airs Super Bowl Sunday on ESPN2 (9 a.m. ET).

(4-5 p.m. ET) and multiple editions of (12 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11 p.m. ET) will have a consistent, extended presence from Disneyland Resort, in addition to ESPN Deportes programming and more. The experience continues Saturday, Feb. 12, with more hits and , which airs Super Bowl Sunday on ESPN2 (9 a.m. ET). During the same week — Thursday, Feb. 10 at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park – NFL Honors (9 p.m. ET) will be aired live on ABC