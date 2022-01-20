“Hawkeye” Deleted Scenes See Young Clint Barton with His Mother, More Kingpin and Much More

Deleted scenes from Marvel’s Hawkeye have reportedly been added to Disney+ Hotstar. A total of 10 scenes have been released and feature everything from more of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin to a young Clint Barton with his mother.
- Probably the most notable of the 10 scenes is the one in which we see a young Clint Barton with his mother, exploring a time of Clint’s life we’ve never seen before.
- The scene explores Barton’s criminal past, a plot point in the comics that has never really been mentioned in the MCU.
- It also allows us to see that Barton has had very good aim for a very long time. Check out the scene (in three parts) below:
"You Never Miss" – Hawkeye deleted scene (1/3) pic.twitter.com/4Bjxq3FzJe
— best of Hawkeye 🏹 (@hawkeyeaction) January 20, 2022
- There is also a scene featuring Clint offering an apology to Maya before she runs off at the end of the series. This would serve as a nice bridge to the upcoming Echo series.
"Sorry" – #Hawkeye deleted scene #ClintBarton #MayaLopez pic.twitter.com/2qCTu3x18C
— best of Hawkeye 🏹 (@hawkeyeaction) January 20, 2022
- Fra Free, who played Kazi in the series, even retweeted one of the deleted scenes in which Kazi and Maya meet for the first time as children.
- When revisiting their climactic fight, this scene will certainly add some emotional weight.
For those wondering how Kazi & Maya met… excuse me why ill weep 😢 #hawkeye #kazihawkeye #mayalopez pic.twitter.com/Esqt6YNjZP
— Fra Fee (@frafee) January 20, 2022
- And of course, there is more of Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk. He appears in two deleted scenes, the first of which sees Eleasnor Bishop meeting with him for the first time after the death of her husband.
"Until It's Done" – #Hawkeye deleted scene #EleanorBishop #KingpinWilsonFisk pic.twitter.com/BK6ONQPhg1
— best of Hawkeye 🏹 (@hawkeyeaction) January 20, 2022
- The second Kingpin scene is another one of Maya’s flashbacks, in which her “uncle” picks her up to take her for ice cream.
"Ice Cream" – #Hawkeye deleted scene #MayaLopez #KingpinWilsonFisk pic.twitter.com/Dw6xRZbMth
— best of Hawkeye 🏹 (@hawkeyeaction) January 20, 2022
- The remaining scenes are mostly just fun comedic sequences, like Kate’s first day of work at Bishop Security, the two Hawkeyes buying arrows and the owner of their secret hideout unexpectedly returning home.
- Check them all out below:
"Kate's First Day at Work" – #Hawkeye deleted scene (1/4) #KateBishop pic.twitter.com/cAoWIuwCWw
— best of Hawkeye 🏹 (@hawkeyeaction) January 20, 2022
"Boomerang" – #Hawkeye deleted scene pic.twitter.com/Dn64Cpf2MA
— best of Hawkeye 🏹 (@hawkeyeaction) January 20, 2022
"Moira Comes Home" – #Hawkeye deleted scene #ClintBarton #KateBishop pic.twitter.com/zrfHFcxwV8
— best of Hawkeye 🏹 (@hawkeyeaction) January 20, 2022
"Detour" – #Hawkeye deleted scene #ClintBarton #KateBishop pic.twitter.com/HgTtyyy74P
— best of Hawkeye 🏹 (@hawkeyeaction) January 20, 2022
"Old Friend" – #Hawkeye deleted scene #Ronin pic.twitter.com/sZHodwfKF9
— best of Hawkeye 🏹 (@hawkeyeaction) January 20, 2022
- While none of these scenes are currently featured in the extras on Disney+ as of right now, you can enjoy a fun gag reel on the streamer.
You can watch Marvel’s Hawkeye on Disney+ now.