Office Depot Named Official Sponsor of Disney Institute Online Courses and National Geographic Live Events

Office Depot has been named an official sponsor of Disney Institute online courses and National Geographic Live events, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Office Depot is a well known as a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions.

As part of their sponsorship of Disney Institute they will support professionals in learning time-tested insights and best practices of Disney parks and resorts.

National Geographic Live is now a part of the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products team.

Office Depot will be the presenting sponsor of the National Geographic Live 2022 North American Tour and will help to reach individuals in local communities to further their knowledge of science, adventure and exploration of the natural wonders of our world.

About National Geographic Live 2022 North American Tour:

This compelling speaker series features 215 live events and 35 different speakers appearing in over 50 cities in the U.S. and Canada.

It offers an incredible line-up of National Geographic Explorers, photographers, scientists, filmmakers, and adventurers—all sharing their powerful stories of exploration and adventure live on stage.

These moving presentations bring together immersive storytelling, iconic National Geographic imagery and captivating video footage.

What they’re saying: