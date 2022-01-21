ABC to Air Two-Hour Primetime Special “Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster” About the Gambino Mob Family

A new ABC News’ Truth and Lies primetime special will focus on the mafia and the fall of the Gambino mob family with Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster. The two-hour special premieres on January 27th.

What’s Happening:

ABC News has announced their next Truth and Lies primetime special will focus on the Gambino mob family and will include an interview with notorious hitman, Sammy “The Bull” Gravano.

In the interview, Gravano reveals secret rites and practices of the mafia and speaks about the use of murder for power and control.

Gravano himself was hired to murder 19 people including his closest friend and his brother-in-law; and during his time in the mafia, he was part of the violent brotherhood known as “Cosa Nostra.”

For years Gravano and John Gotti controlled portions of New York City’s economy under a rule of fear and intimidation.

As one would expect, his loyalty to “The Family” came at a devastating cost and Gravano eventually became a witness for the FBI with his testimony bringing down the mafia.

Truth and Lies will also feature clips from Gravano’s 1997 Diane Sawyer interview along with new interviews from: Gravano’s son Gerard and daughter Karen Curtis Sliwa Former mobsters John Gotti Jr., Larry Mazza, Michael Francese and Anthony Ruggiano Toni Lee (Ruggiano’s daughter) Companions of both Gravano and Gotti Daughters of Gravano’s victims “ Sopranos ” producer and writer Terence Winter Former FBI and NYPD officers who led the Gambino investigation.

"Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster," is a two-hour event special that will premiere on Thursday, January 27th (8:00-10:00 pm EST), on ABC. Audiences can all stream the special next day on Hulu.

Creative Team:

“Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster” is produced by ABC News Studios. David Sloan is senior executive producer and Muriel Pearson is executive producer.

About Truth and Lies:

Launched by ABC News in 2017, the No.1-rated “Truth and Lies” series has reported on topics including the Menendez brothers, Charles Manson, Watergate, Laci Peterson, Waco Tonya Harding