ABC to Air Two-Hour Primetime Special “Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster” About the Gambino Mob Family

by | Jan 21, 2022 5:00 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

A new ABC News’ Truth and Lies primetime special will focus on the mafia and the fall of the Gambino mob family with Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster.  The two-hour special premieres on January 27th.

(Image from ABC News Public Relations)

(Image from ABC News Public Relations)

What’s Happening: 

  • ABC News has announced their next Truth and Lies primetime special will focus on the Gambino mob family and will include an interview with notorious hitman, Sammy “The Bull” Gravano.
  • In the interview, Gravano reveals secret rites and practices of the mafia and speaks about the use of murder for power and control.
  • Gravano himself was hired to murder 19 people including his closest friend and his brother-in-law; and during his time in the mafia, he was part of the violent brotherhood known as “Cosa Nostra.”
  • For years Gravano and John Gotti controlled portions of New York City’s economy under a rule of fear and intimidation.
  • As one would expect, his loyalty to “The Family” came at a devastating cost and Gravano eventually became a witness for the FBI with his testimony bringing down the mafia.
  • Truth and Lies will also feature clips from Gravano’s 1997 Diane Sawyer interview along with new interviews from:
    • Gravano’s son Gerard and daughter Karen
    • Curtis Sliwa
    • Former mobsters John Gotti Jr., Larry Mazza, Michael Francese and Anthony Ruggiano
    • Toni Lee (Ruggiano’s daughter)
    • Companions of both Gravano and Gotti
    • Daughters of Gravano’s victims
    • Sopranos” producer and writer Terence Winter
    • Former FBI and NYPD officers who led the Gambino investigation.
  • Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster,” is a two-hour event special that will premiere on Thursday, January 27th (8:00-10:00 pm EST), on ABC. Audiences can all stream the special next day on Hulu.

Creative Team:

  • Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster” is produced by ABC News Studios. David Sloan is senior executive producer and Muriel Pearson is executive producer.

About Truth and Lies:

  • Launched by ABC News in 2017, the No.1-rated “Truth and Lies” series has reported on topics including the Menendez brothers, Charles Manson, Watergate, Laci Peterson, Waco, Tonya Harding and Jonestown.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed