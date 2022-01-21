ABC to Air Two-Hour Primetime Special “Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster” About the Gambino Mob Family

A new ABC News’ Truth and Lies primetime special will focus on the mafia and the fall of the Gambino mob family with Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster. The two-hour special premieres on January 27th.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News has announced their next Truth and Lies primetime special will focus on the Gambino mob family and will include an interview with notorious hitman, Sammy “The Bull” Gravano.
- In the interview, Gravano reveals secret rites and practices of the mafia and speaks about the use of murder for power and control.
- Gravano himself was hired to murder 19 people including his closest friend and his brother-in-law; and during his time in the mafia, he was part of the violent brotherhood known as “Cosa Nostra.”
- For years Gravano and John Gotti controlled portions of New York City’s economy under a rule of fear and intimidation.
- As one would expect, his loyalty to “The Family” came at a devastating cost and Gravano eventually became a witness for the FBI with his testimony bringing down the mafia.
- Truth and Lies will also feature clips from Gravano’s 1997 Diane Sawyer interview along with new interviews from:
- Gravano’s son Gerard and daughter Karen
- Curtis Sliwa
- Former mobsters John Gotti Jr., Larry Mazza, Michael Francese and Anthony Ruggiano
- Toni Lee (Ruggiano’s daughter)
- Companions of both Gravano and Gotti
- Daughters of Gravano’s victims
- “Sopranos” producer and writer Terence Winter
- Former FBI and NYPD officers who led the Gambino investigation.
- “Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster,” is a two-hour event special that will premiere on Thursday, January 27th (8:00-10:00 pm EST), on ABC. Audiences can all stream the special next day on Hulu.
Creative Team:
- “Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster” is produced by ABC News Studios. David Sloan is senior executive producer and Muriel Pearson is executive producer.
About Truth and Lies:
- Launched by ABC News in 2017, the No.1-rated “Truth and Lies” series has reported on topics including the Menendez brothers, Charles Manson, Watergate, Laci Peterson, Waco, Tonya Harding and Jonestown.