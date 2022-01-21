“The Book of Boba Fett Vol. 1” Soundtrack Now Available

The Book of Boba Fett Vol. 1 (Chapters 1-4) Original Soundtrack with music themes by Ludwig Goransson and score by Joseph Shirley is available today!

What’s Happening:

The Book of Boba Fett Vol. 1 (Chapters 1-4) Original Soundtrack is available today and will be followed by The Book of Boba Fett Vol. 2 (Chapters 5-7) on Feb. 11, 2022.

a thrilling , finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. The first 4 episodes of The Book of Boba Fett are now streaming on Disney+

What They’re Saying:

Joseph Shirley: “The Book of Boba Fett Volume One follows Boba’s heroic journey through Chapters 1-4. Musically, it explores the genre-melding vignettes that Jon and Dave so beautifully wrote into Boba’s expanding myth. Western, tribal, mystery, religioso epic, high-stakes action, retro-futuristic breakbeats, and classic gangster movie tendencies – they each have their moment within this soundtrack, while using Ludwig’s Main Theme as my North Star. It’s an honor for me to contribute music to this dearly loved Star Wars universe; an adventure I do not take lightly or will ever forget!!”