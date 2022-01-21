Photos: New Lunar New Year Merchandise At Disney California Adventure

Today marked the first day of the Lunar New Year’s festivities at Disney California Adventure for 2022, and with it came the debut of specialty merchandise for the event.

As one can expect nowadays, there are mystery blind box pin sets available, as well as a specialty spirit jersey marking the event. The back of the jersey also features Lunar New Year wishes in two different languages.

You can also find a special insulated tumbler marking the occasion, featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse, as well as the Tiger that is prevalent across all the merchandise as 2022 marks the Year of the Tiger. A plush Mickey Mouse is also available, wearing his festive best.

You can also find T-shirts featuring the Year of the Tiger art in various styles and sizes. Most of this merchandise can be found at a special kiosk near The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure near Paradise Gardens Park and the entrance to Pixar Pier.

You can take a closer look at some of the merchandise, as well as new dining options for the event in our video below.

Earlier today, Mike was on the scene touring the special offerings for Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure and broadcasted live from the park. You can check out our replay of that stream below!

Lunar New Year experiences and offerings will be available until February 13th at Disney California Adventure.