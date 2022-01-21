American Singer and Actor, Meat Loaf, Dead at Age 74

Variety reports, American singer and actor Meat Loaf, died on January 20, 2022 at age 74.

What’s Happening:

Meat Loaf was famous for many things, including his “Bat Out of Hell” album being among the best-selling and most enduring rock albums of the 1970s.

Meat Loaf also appeared in films such as The Rocky Horror Picture Show as well as Crazy Alabama , Fight Club and Wayne’s World , among dozens more film and television credits.

as well as , and , among dozens more film and television credits. Meat Loaf, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, won a 1994 Grammy Award for best solo rock vocal performance for the song “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).”

An official statement from the Meat Loaf Facebook page “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours. His amazing career spanned six decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including “Fight Club,” “Focus,” “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Wayne’s World.” “Bat Out of Hell” remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.



We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time.

From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”