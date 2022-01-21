The Walt Disney Company Announces New Leadership Roles for Trisha Husson, Eric Marcotte with Disney General Entertainment

by | Jan 21, 2022 11:47 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Disney General Entertainment (DGE) has announced new leadership roles for Trisha Husson and Eric Marcotte who will serve as head of Strategy, Business Operations and Finance and EVP Strategy & Business Operations respectively.

Photo via Disney Enterprises, Inc./Craig Sjodin

Photo via Disney Enterprises, Inc./Craig Sjodin

What’s Happening:

  • The Walt Disney Company chairman, Peter Rice has announced that Trisha Husson has been named head of Strategy, Business Operations and Finance for Disney General Entertainment (DGE).
  • Husson's new role will include oversight of the Strategy, Finance and Business Operations functions such as Content Research, Insights & Scheduling, Content Valuation, Music Business Affairs and Labor Relations. She will report to Rice.
  • Eric Marcotte will take on Husson’s previous role overseeing the Strategy & Business Operations team for DGE as senior vice president.
  • Disney General Entertainment is the creative hub for all of The Walt Disney Company’s programming and distribution platforms and consists of the following brands:
    • ABC Entertainment
    • ABC News
    • Disney Branded Television
    • Freeform
    • FX
    • Hulu Originals
    • Onyx Collective
    • National Geographic
    • 20th Television (Television Studio)
    • ABC Signature (Television Studio)
  • These creative brands develop and produce the programming that is distributed to audiences around the world on:
    • Disney+
    • Hulu and Star
    • Cable and broadcast networks
  • In her new role, Husson will manage the teams behind strategy, financial planning, content analytics and more.
  • In addition to reporting to Rice, Husson will also have dotted line reporting to Christine McCarthy, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer of The Walt Disney Company.
  • As for Marcotte, he will support DGE creative and functional leadership and reports directly to Husson.

What They’re Saying:

  • Peter Rice: “Trish is a fantastic, highly skilled and deeply experienced executive who has played a pivotal role in helping us strategically and successfully expand our output of the highest quality content. Trish is a tremendous partner to our creative leaders and colleagues across The Walt Disney Company, and we are very fortunate to have her leading the strategy and business operations that support our world-class storytellers.”
  • Trisha Husson: “I could not be more excited to be working with the phenomenal leadership team at DGE as they develop, produce and market an industry-leading portfolio of content in a time of unprecedented demand and robust competition. I am honored to do so alongside the incredibly talented and experienced teams that I have the privilege of leading. I am also thrilled that Eric is stepping up to lead the Strategy & Business Operations team, continuing our long-standing partnership in which his keen insights and thought leadership have time and again proven invaluable in advancing DGE’s strategic and operational goals.”

Leadership Reporting:

  • Reporting directly to Husson are:
    • Bob Barron (EVP & CFO, Disney Television Studios)
    • Eric Marcotte (SVP, Strategy & Business Operations)
    • Jane Gould (EVP, Content Insights & Scheduling Strategy)
    • Peter DiCecco (EVP, Music Business Affairs)
    • Marc Sandman (SVP, Labor Relations)
    • Greg Richart and Karen Sack, who oversee finance and business planning across the content brand teams, have dual reporting into Husson and Bryan Castellani, executive vice president, Finance, Platform Distribution, Ad Sales and Networks for Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.
  • Reporting Directly to Marcotte are:
    • Sonya Joo
    • Michelle Yeung
    • Hsuan Taur
    • Michael Chernauskas

About Trisha Husson:

  • Husson has been with the team for 16 years coming to Disney in 2019 during the Fox merger. In her time at Fox she serves as EVP of Strategy & Business Operations for Fox Networks Group leading strategic and growth initiatives for: FOX Broadcasting
    • FOX Sports Media Group
    • FX Networks
    • National Geographic Networks
    • FNG International Channels
    • Twentieth Century Fox Television Studios
    • Hulu
  • Before working in television, Husson's experience was in investment banking with DLJ/Credit Suisse, M&A due diligence for Deloitte & Touche, and public accounting for BDO Seidman.
  • She received a bachelor’s degree in economics from UCLA and an MBA from Cornell’s Johnson Graduate School of Management.

About Eric Marcotte:

  • Marcotte also came to Disney through Fox and has been with the team for nine years. He served as a member of the Strategy & Business Operations team for FNG, where he worked with Husson on strategic initiatives fro broadcast, cable, studio and digital.
  • Marcotte’s career also started in investment banking with experience at Houlihan Lokey where his focus was on M&A advisory and corporate strategy for The Boeing Company.
  • Marcotte earned an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management and a bachelor’s degree in finance and international business from Georgetown University.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed