The Walt Disney Company Announces New Leadership Roles for Trisha Husson, Eric Marcotte with Disney General Entertainment

Disney General Entertainment (DGE) has announced new leadership roles for Trisha Husson and Eric Marcotte who will serve as head of Strategy, Business Operations and Finance and EVP Strategy & Business Operations respectively.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Company chairman, Peter Rice has announced that Trisha Husson has been named head of Strategy, Business Operations and Finance for Disney General Entertainment (DGE).

Husson's new role will include oversight of the Strategy, Finance and Business Operations functions such as Content Research, Insights & Scheduling, Content Valuation, Music Business Affairs and Labor Relations. She will report to Rice.

Eric Marcotte will take on Husson’s previous role overseeing the Strategy & Business Operations team for DGE as senior vice president.

Disney General Entertainment is the creative hub for all of The Walt Disney Company’s programming and distribution platforms and consists of the following brands: ABC Entertainment ABC News Disney Branded Television Freeform FX Hulu Originals Onyx Collective National Geographic 20th Television (Television Studio) ABC Signature (Television Studio)

These creative brands develop and produce the programming that is distributed to audiences around the world on: Disney+ Hulu and Star Cable and broadcast networks

In her new role, Husson will manage the teams behind strategy, financial planning, content analytics and more.

In addition to reporting to Rice, Husson will also have dotted line reporting to Christine McCarthy, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer of The Walt Disney Company.

As for Marcotte, he will support DGE creative and functional leadership and reports directly to Husson.

What They’re Saying:

Peter Rice: “Trish is a fantastic, highly skilled and deeply experienced executive who has played a pivotal role in helping us strategically and successfully expand our output of the highest quality content. Trish is a tremendous partner to our creative leaders and colleagues across The Walt Disney Company, and we are very fortunate to have her leading the strategy and business operations that support our world-class storytellers.”

"I could not be more excited to be working with the phenomenal leadership team at DGE as they develop, produce and market an industry-leading portfolio of content in a time of unprecedented demand and robust competition. I am honored to do so alongside the incredibly talented and experienced teams that I have the privilege of leading. I am also thrilled that Eric is stepping up to lead the Strategy & Business Operations team, continuing our long-standing partnership in which his keen insights and thought leadership have time and again proven invaluable in advancing DGE's strategic and operational goals."

Leadership Reporting:

Reporting directly to Husson are: Bob Barron (EVP & CFO, Disney Television Studios) Eric Marcotte (SVP, Strategy & Business Operations) Jane Gould (EVP, Content Insights & Scheduling Strategy) Peter DiCecco (EVP, Music Business Affairs) Marc Sandman (SVP, Labor Relations) Greg Richart and Karen Sack, who oversee finance and business planning across the content brand teams, have dual reporting into Husson and Bryan Castellani, executive vice president, Finance, Platform Distribution, Ad Sales and Networks for Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

Reporting Directly to Marcotte are: Sonya Joo Michelle Yeung Hsuan Taur Michael Chernauskas



About Trisha Husson:

Husson has been with the team for 16 years coming to Disney in 2019 during the Fox merger. In her time at Fox she serves as EVP of Strategy & Business Operations for Fox Networks Group leading strategic and growth initiatives for: FOX Broadcasting FOX Sports Media Group FX Networks National Geographic Networks FNG International Channels Twentieth Century Fox Television Studios Hulu

Before working in television, Husson's experience was in investment banking with DLJ/Credit Suisse, M&A due diligence for Deloitte & Touche, and public accounting for BDO Seidman.

She received a bachelor’s degree in economics from UCLA and an MBA from Cornell’s Johnson Graduate School of Management.

About Eric Marcotte: