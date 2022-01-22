Celebrate Minnie Mouse and National Polka Dot Day With MinnieStyle’s Virtual Polka Dot Retreat

Today is National Polka Dot day and later in the month, @MinnieStyle will present their Virtual Polka Dot retreat hosted on Instagram, and featuring Minnie-inspired lifestyle tips.
What’s Happening:
- In honor of National Polka Dot Day, the annual fan holiday honoring Minnie Mouse, @MinnieStyle is hosting virtual sessions (think of them as Minnie moments) on Instagram inspired by our favorite lifestyle muse! Led by talent who encompass her fashionable, fun and bold personality, this Minnie-inspired activation will kick off on Monday, Jan. 31st and end Friday, Feb. 4th, 2022.
- Presented by @MinnieStyle, the event will showcase what it means to be “Positively Minnie” through fun and uplifting programming that will leave participants feeling inspired. Each day, get ready for inspiring guests who will co-host a series of 10-15 minute sessions on a variety of topics such as careers, friendship and body positivity for a retreat from your day.
- Audiences around the world can tune in on Instagram starting at 10 a.m. PT to join the conversation live. Daily replays will also be available on @MinnieStyle following each session!
- To help create these mindful escapes at @MinnieStyle, the below Minnie muses will be featured:
- Monday, Jan. 31: Aysha Harun (Focusing on Empowering Your Life)
- Tuesday, Feb. 1: Rae Hersey (Focusing on Styling)
- Wednesday, Feb. 2: Marisas Meizz (Focusing on Forging Good Friendships)
- Thursday, Feb. 3: Loria Stern (Focusing on Turning a Passion into a Business)
- Friday, Feb. 4: Kellie Brown (Focusing on the Journey to Self-Love)
- Be sure to tune into @MinnieStyle later this week to see additional special guests and topics that will be covered during this weeklong virtual activation.
- To get into the Polka Dot Day spirit, fans are encouraged to rock their dots and channel their inner Minnie all week long.
- For those in need of some fresh and fun Minnie Mouse inspiration, check out our post featuring all kinds of ways to “Rock the Dots.”
- Fans can follow @MinnieStyle, as well as #PositivelyMinnie and #MinnieStyle on Instagram to stay up-to-date on all things Minnie and check out the latest Minnie.