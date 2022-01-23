National Geographic Acquires Worldwide Rights to Sundance Documentary “Fire of Love”

by | Jan 23, 2022 2:29 PM Pacific Time

National Geographic Documentary Films has acquired the worldwide rights to the Sundance Film Festival documentary Fire of Love from director Sara Dosa (The Seer and the Unseen).

What’s Happening:

  • National Geographic Documentary Films is set to release Fire of Love theatrically later this year.
  • The film tells the extraordinary love story of intrepid French scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died just as explosively as they lived – capturing the most spectacular imagery ever recorded of their greatest passion: volcanoes.
  • Following its Sundance premiere, the film was hailed by Variety as “a spellbinding experience,” and The Hollywood Reporter as “a gorgeously photographed, dreamily constructed portrait.”
  • Produced by Shane Boris and Ina Fichman and Executive Produced by Greg Boustead and Jessica Harrop, the Miranda July-narrated film premiered to rave reviews this week as the Day One selection of the U.S. Documentary Competition.
  • The film is a Sandbox Films, Intuitive Pictures & Cottage M production. Fire of Love features an original score by Nicolas Godin, of the band Air, and is edited by Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput.

What They’re Saying:

  • Director Sara Dosa said: “We are absolutely honored to begin our journey with National Geographic Documentary Films. They champion cinematic storytelling about the wonders and power of the natural world, so there is truly no better fit for our ode to love and volcanoes. We are thrilled to take this next step with them to bring the awe-inspiring story of the Kraffts to audiences worldwide.”
  • Carolyn Bernstein, EVP Scripted Content & Documentary Films said: “Fire of Love is an eruption of poetry, wonder and romance, a love letter to the natural world and to love itself. We are honored to collaborate with the immensely talented Sara Dosa and her exceptional filmmaking team on this captivating and visually splendid film.”

For more on Fire of Love, check out Alex’s review of the new documentary film.

 
 
