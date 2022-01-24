Disneyland Paris and RhinoShield Begin Mutli-Year Partnership

Disneyland Paris and RhinoShield, the ultra protective smart smartphone accessories brand, have announced a new strategic alliance that began at the beginning of the year.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris

Through this alliance, Disneyland Paris will leverage the strength of RhinoShield’s products to provide guests with new, original and ultra-protective cases designed especially for them. These Disneyland Paris x RhinoShield cases will be exclusively sold in the Resort’s stores and will resonate with the stories and universes of the parks, especially during the 30th Anniversary celebration of Disneyland Paris.

This partnership also means RhinoShield and Disneyland Paris will have joint marketing and communication campaigns throughout Europe, complementing the existing licensing relationship between RhinoShield and The Walt Disney Company Europe. These activations will showcase the strength, relevance and depth of this brand association, promoting RhinoShield’s ultra-protective and customizable products to youth and young adults as well as Disneyland Paris and the franchises that come to life there every day.

What They’re Saying:

Laure Albouy, Vice President Business Strategy & Integration for Disneyland Paris: “We are glad to announce this new partnership with RhinoShield which is fully in line with our constant quest for quality and creativity in the overall guest experience and our special connection with young adults. This collaboration is extremely promising, both at the product level with new co-branded cases and at the marketing level with very ambitious activations planned by RhinoShield. Welcome RhinoShield in the family of Disneyland Paris’ Official Partners!”

Bastien Rigagneau, NA & EMEA Director at RhinoShield: "It is with great pride that we start this new partnership with Disneyland Paris. It is key for RhinoShield to evolve alongside partners with shared values and who, like us, challenge the ordinary with creativity. This alliance is an opportunity for our customers and the guests of Disneyland Paris to extend the Disney dream in their daily lives. We are happy to co-write the first pages of this amazing story filled with enchantment and magic."