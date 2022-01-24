Sleeping Beauty Castle Spirit Jersey and Minnie Mouse Ears Now Available on shopDisney

Disneyland fans who’ve been waiting for some new merchandise to hit shopDisney are in luck as two styles have made their way to the online retailer. A gorgeous Spirit Jersey themed to Sleeping Beauty Castle and a Minnie Mouse Ear Headband are now available to add to your collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World has been in the spotlight for the last few months and now it’s time for shopDisney to show some love to Disneyland!

Earlier this month a new Disneyland collection of attire and home essentials arrived at the online retailer and today, two more items joined the series: Sleeping Beauty Castle Spirit Jersey Disneyland Minnie Mouse Ear Headband.

The Spirit Jersey is all black with a gold “D” icon on the left chest, while the back features a golden outline of the iconic castle at the bottom half and a bold “Disneyland Resort” text spanning both shoulders.

As for the Ear Headband, guests can elevate any park look with this delightful pair!

The ears feature symbols from the beloved Sleeping Beauty film such as the castle, crowns, the spinning wheel, lions, and more. Completing the look is a large sequined magenta bow embellished with a “D” icon.

Guests can discover these adorable Disneyland-inspired styles (and more) right now on shopDisney

Sleeping Beauty Castle Spirit Jersey for Adults – Disneyland

Minnie Mouse Ear Headband with Sequined Bow – Sleeping Beauty Castle – Disneyland

More Disneyland Resort Styles

Keeping with the look of the collection and its lovely gold embellishments, guests will delight in these styles that will brighten their wardrobe or add magical accents to their home.

Sleeping Beauty Castle T-Shirt for Adults – Disneyland

Sleeping Beauty Castle Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Disneyland

Sleeping Beauty Castle T-Shirt for Women – Disneyland

Fantasyland Castle Woven Throw – Disneyland