Disney Cruise Line Announces Pixar Day at Sea on Select Disney Fantasy Sailings in 2023

by | Jan 25, 2022 8:59 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

You’ve got a friend in… Disney Cruise Line! Disney Cruise Line has announced Pixar Day at Sea on select Disney Fantasy sailings in 2023!

What’s Happening:

  • Beginning next January, select seven-night sailings on the Disney Fantasy will include a day-long celebration dedicated to the beloved tales of Pixar.
  • Get ready to dine, play, dance, sing and swim with your favorite Pixar pals in this opportunity exclusive to Disney Cruise Line guests!

@disneyparks

#Pixar Day at Sea is coming to #DisneyCruiseLine in 2023! 🚢✨ #Disney #ToyStory #InsideOut #TheIncredibles #MonstersInc #Cruise

♬ original sound – Disney Parks

  • In addition to a Pixar film festival, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities, Pixar Day at Sea will include a variety of one-of-a-kind experiences, including:
    • Character Encounters:
      • Dance, play and interact with your favorite Pixar pals, including Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Bo Peep from Toy Story; Mike, Sulley and Boo from Monsters, Inc.; Joy and Sadness from Inside Out; Dug and Russell from Up; and everyone’s favorite supers – Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl and Frozone from The Incredibles.
    • Immersive Entertainment:
      • A new nighttime spectacular will call upon your family to help the Incredibles save the day.
      • A first-of-its-kind theatrical experience will bring to life the beloved story of Miguel and his family from Coco through live music and puppetry.
      • Families will be able to join their favorite characters from the beloved Pixar films for a dance party bash.
    • Dining Filled with Character:
      • A new, interactive character dining experience hosted by Sheriff Woody, Jesse and Bullseye will kick-start your day with sing-a-longs, cowboy serenades and all the country breakfast fixins.
      • Enjoy a Pixar-themed dinner with dishes inspired by the Pixar Animation Studios’ California locale.
      • Immerse yourself in undersea magic while dining in Animator’s Palate with visits from some of your favorite Finding Nemo friends, including interactive conversations with Crush.
  • Pixar Day at Sea will be included on nine select Disney Fantasy cruises from January through March 2023. Departing from Port Canaveral, Florida, the Disney Fantasy will sail to several guest-favorite destinations in the eastern and western Caribbean.
  • Eastern Caribbean itineraries feature stops in ports such as Tortola, St. Thomas and San Juan, Puerto Rico, while western Caribbean sailings visit Cozumel, Mexico; Grand Cayman; and Falmouth, Jamaica. Every cruise includes a visit to Disney’s private island oasis, Castaway Cay.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed