Disney Cruise Line Announces Pixar Day at Sea on Select Disney Fantasy Sailings in 2023

You’ve got a friend in… Disney Cruise Line! Disney Cruise Line has announced Pixar Day at Sea on select Disney Fantasy sailings in 2023!
What’s Happening:
- Beginning next January, select seven-night sailings on the Disney Fantasy will include a day-long celebration dedicated to the beloved tales of Pixar.
- Get ready to dine, play, dance, sing and swim with your favorite Pixar pals in this opportunity exclusive to Disney Cruise Line guests!
@disneyparks
#Pixar Day at Sea is coming to #DisneyCruiseLine in 2023! 🚢✨ #Disney #ToyStory #InsideOut #TheIncredibles #MonstersInc #Cruise
- In addition to a Pixar film festival, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities, Pixar Day at Sea will include a variety of one-of-a-kind experiences, including:
- Character Encounters:
- Dance, play and interact with your favorite Pixar pals, including Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Bo Peep from Toy Story; Mike, Sulley and Boo from Monsters, Inc.; Joy and Sadness from Inside Out; Dug and Russell from Up; and everyone’s favorite supers – Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl and Frozone from The Incredibles.
- Immersive Entertainment:
- A new nighttime spectacular will call upon your family to help the Incredibles save the day.
- A first-of-its-kind theatrical experience will bring to life the beloved story of Miguel and his family from Coco through live music and puppetry.
- Families will be able to join their favorite characters from the beloved Pixar films for a dance party bash.
- Dining Filled with Character:
- A new, interactive character dining experience hosted by Sheriff Woody, Jesse and Bullseye will kick-start your day with sing-a-longs, cowboy serenades and all the country breakfast fixins.
- Enjoy a Pixar-themed dinner with dishes inspired by the Pixar Animation Studios’ California locale.
- Immerse yourself in undersea magic while dining in Animator’s Palate with visits from some of your favorite Finding Nemo friends, including interactive conversations with Crush.
- Character Encounters:
- Pixar Day at Sea will be included on nine select Disney Fantasy cruises from January through March 2023. Departing from Port Canaveral, Florida, the Disney Fantasy will sail to several guest-favorite destinations in the eastern and western Caribbean.
- Eastern Caribbean itineraries feature stops in ports such as Tortola, St. Thomas and San Juan, Puerto Rico, while western Caribbean sailings visit Cozumel, Mexico; Grand Cayman; and Falmouth, Jamaica. Every cruise includes a visit to Disney’s private island oasis, Castaway Cay.