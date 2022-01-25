New “Star Wars” Games in Development from Respawn Entertainment

Star Wars gamers, get ready for new galaxy- and genre-spanning adventures from Electronic Arts (EA) and Lucasflm Games in development from Respawn Entertainment.

What’s Happening:

EA and Lucasfilm Games announced today that they will join forces once again for three new Star Wars titles: the next title in the Star Wars Jedi franchise, a strategy game, and a first-person shooter, all currently in development from Respawn Entertainment.

What They’re Saying: