New “Star Wars” Games in Development from Respawn Entertainment

Star Wars gamers, get ready for new galaxy- and genre-spanning adventures from Electronic Arts (EA) and Lucasflm Games in development from Respawn Entertainment.
What’s Happening:
- EA and Lucasfilm Games announced today that they will join forces once again for three new Star Wars titles: the next title in the Star Wars Jedi franchise, a strategy game, and a first-person shooter, all currently in development from Respawn Entertainment.
- Shepherding the next installment in the Star Wars Jedi story is game director Stig Asmussen of Respawn; Peter Hirschmann, game director, who has a long and accomplished history with Star Wars, leads the development of Respawn’s Star Wars first-person shooter.
- A new studio helmed by games industry veteran Greg Foertsch will create the new Star Wars strategy game, developed through a production collaboration between Respawn and Bit Reactor. Respawn will produce the new Star Wars strategy game while Bit Reactor leads development of the title.
- Vince Zampella, group GM and founder of Respawn, will oversee this new phase of EA’s relationship with Lucasfilm, building on Respawn’s award-winning history in game development and expertise in telling compelling Star Wars stories.
What They’re Saying:
- Douglas Reilly, Vice President, Lucasfilm Games:
- “We are excited to continue working with the superbly talented teams at Respawn,”
- “They have demonstrated excellence in telling epic Star Wars stories along with best-in-class gameplay across different genres and we are looking forward to bringing more amazing experiences to the galaxy far, far away.”
- Sean Shoptaw, Senior Vice President, Walt Disney Games:
- “Building on the previous successes of our EA relationship, this new collaboration highlights the trust and mutual respect shared between the world-class teams at EA, Respawn, and Lucasfilm Games,”
- “Fostered by the expertise and passion within each team, we will create thrilling original games for diverse audiences across the Star Wars galaxy.”
- Peter Hirschmann, Game Director, Executive Producer of the original Star Wars Battlefront games:
- “Working with Lucasfilm Games on a new FPS [First-Person Shooter] in the Star Wars galaxy is a dream come true for me, as this is a story I have always wanted to tell,”
- Vince Zampella, group General Manager and founder of Respawn:
- “We are huge fans of Star Wars and we are thrilled to work with Lucasfilm Games on new titles that we have wanted to make for years,”
- “If you want to make great Star Wars games, you should come join us on our journey.”