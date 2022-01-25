Thwip! Spider-Man Monopoly Game Featuring Six Heroes Swings into shopDisney

You can never have too many versions of Monopoly to play at home and another fun edition has swung into shopDisney. This time, fans will have to defeat some of Marvel’s more notorious villains and fortunately there are plenty of Spider-Men and Spider-Women to do the job!

Spider-Man Monopoly – shopDisney

Well, well, well, shopDisney has just added another themed Monopoly game to their collection and this one is themed to the web-slinging hero, Spider-Man! Marvel fans will love the latest Disney version of the game that features five incredible Spider people and one Spider Pig.

Spider-Man Monopoly Game – $29.99

What’s in the Box:

Gameboard

Six tokens

Six Spider-Power cards

24 Super Villain cards

15 Daily Bugle cards

15 Spider-Sense cards

32 Blue Spider-Tracers

12 Red Spider-Bots

One cardboard Symbol of Great Responsibility

92 cardboard Web coins

Two dice

Game rules

Characters:

Spider-Man (Peter Parker)

Spider-Man (Miles Morales)

Ghost-Spider

Silk

Spider-Ham

Spider-Man 2099

How it Works:

This is Monopoly as you’ve never seen it before! Fans will make their way around the traditional Monopoly game board while they “suit up” as a favorite Marvel super hero to protect New York City from Super Villains. Players get to take the subway for shortcuts, or activate the Symbol of Great Responsibility to use their character's special ability as shown on Spider-Power cards. Players will use webs to capture the dastardly Super Villains in a color set; then attach Spider-Tracers and deploy Spider-Bots to charge even more rent. Sweet!

Who Can Play:

For two to six players

Ages 8 and up

