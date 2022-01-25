Thwip! Spider-Man Monopoly Game Featuring Six Heroes Swings into shopDisney

by | Jan 25, 2022 9:54 AM Pacific Time

You can never have too many versions of Monopoly to play at home and another fun edition has swung into shopDisney. This time, fans will have to defeat some of Marvel’s more notorious villains and fortunately there are plenty of Spider-Men and Spider-Women to do the job!

Spider-Man Monopoly – shopDisney

Well, well, well, shopDisney has just added another themed Monopoly game to their collection and this one is themed to the web-slinging hero, Spider-Man! Marvel fans will love the latest Disney version of the game that features five incredible Spider people and one Spider Pig.

Spider-Man Monopoly Game – $29.99

What’s in the Box:

  • Gameboard
  • Six tokens
  • Six Spider-Power cards
  • 24 Super Villain cards
  • 15 Daily Bugle cards
  • 15 Spider-Sense cards
  • 32 Blue Spider-Tracers
  • 12 Red Spider-Bots
  • One cardboard Symbol of Great Responsibility
  • 92 cardboard Web coins
  • Two dice
  • Game rules

Characters:

  • Spider-Man (Peter Parker)
  • Spider-Man (Miles Morales)
  • Ghost-Spider
  • Silk
  • Spider-Ham
  • Spider-Man 2099

How it Works:

  • This is Monopoly as you’ve never seen it before! Fans will make their way around the traditional Monopoly game board while they “suit up” as a favorite Marvel super hero to protect New York City from Super Villains. Players get to take the subway for shortcuts, or activate the Symbol of Great Responsibility to use their character's special ability as shown on Spider-Power cards. Players will use webs to capture the dastardly Super Villains in a color set; then attach Spider-Tracers and deploy Spider-Bots to charge even more rent. Sweet!

Who Can Play:

  • For two to six players
  • Ages 8 and up

More Disney Monopoly:

Spider-Man Monopoly is the latest addition to the variety of Disney characters versions of the popular board game. Previous versions include:

 
 
