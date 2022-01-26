Cast Members Prepare for the Opening of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Jeff Vahle, the president of the Walt Disney World Resort, posted a photo on Instagram with some of the Cast Members of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser as they prepare for their inaugural voyage on March 1st.
The caption read: “Had a great time visiting with the crew at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. May the stars light their way as they prepare the Halcyon starcruiser for its inaugural voyage on March 1st!”
More About Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser:
- Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a Star Wars–themed luxury hotel near Disney's Hollywood Studios, in the Epcot Resort Area of the Walt Disney World Resort, scheduled to open on March 1, 2022.
- Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group can embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s completely your own.
- Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space.
- Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together.
- As the itinerary continues, you’ll take the story further and deeper. Choose your path. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu—where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!