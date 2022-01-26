Cast Members Prepare for the Opening of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Jeff Vahle, the president of the Walt Disney World Resort, posted a photo on Instagram with some of the Cast Members of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser as they prepare for their inaugural voyage on March 1st.

The caption read: “Had a great time visiting with the crew at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. May the stars light their way as they prepare the Halcyon starcruiser for its inaugural voyage on March 1st!”

More About Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser:

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a Star Wars–themed luxury hotel near Disney's Hollywood Studios Epcot

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group can embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s completely your own.

Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space.

Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together.

As the itinerary continues, you’ll take the story further and deeper. Choose your path. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu—where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge