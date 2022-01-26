Magic Key Holders to Get Event Night-Only Discounts on Mobile Orders During Sweethearts Nite at Disneyland

Magic Key holders will be able to take advantage of event night-only discounts on mobile orders during Sweethearts Nite at Disneyland.
- The Disneyland Magic Key Facebook page shared that Magic Key holders attending Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite can receive event night-only discounts by mobile ordering via the Disneyland App with the promo code VALENTINE.
- Additional 15% discounts on all Mobile Order purchases will be available between 9:30pm and 11:30pm at the following locations (subject to location availability; standard Magic Key discounts also apply):
- Harbour Galley
- Royal Street Veranda
- French Market Restaurant
- Alien Pizza Planet
- Little Red Wagon
- Refreshment Corner, hosted by Coca-Cola
- Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor, hosted by Dreyer’s
About Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite
- Held on five separate nights throughout February, these celebrations of Valentine’s Day will feature:
- A special themed fireworks show
- A jazz ensemble aboard the Mark Twain Riverboat, plus other live entertainment, including a Royal Ball and a dance party with a DJ
- Disney couples
- Fun photo opportunities
- Entry to Disneyland Park at 5 p.m. (no theme park reservation required)
- Events run from 8 p.m. to Midnight
- Tickets for Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite are currently sold out.