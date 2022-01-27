“Dragons & Fairies” Brings Some Magic to the Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando

Tomorrow marks the beginning of “Dragons & Fairies” at the Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando. We were lucky enough to attend a preview of this 3/4 mile theatrical journey tonight and want to share a look at what you can expect to experience when you attend for yourself.

“Dragons & Fairies” is billed as an immersive theatrical adventure and that is a very fitting description. Guests who arrive early for their show can wait in a themed area just outside of the gardens, where they can enjoy some food and beverage offerings, including themed ones like a Dragon-dusted pretzel and Fairy-dusted popcorn.

Once your adventure begins though, everything gets taken to a new level. After a stage manager walks you through what you can expect from your experience, you enter the mystical realm of Tir Na Nog. There, you are told the story of a great fire that separated the worlds of the Dragons and Fairies before being introduced to Freya, your guide who makes it her mission to reunite those two worlds.

Freya leads you all through Tir Na Nog, which takes up most of Leu Gardens, and introduces you to some very entertaining characters. You also get led through some magical visuals and some really great scenes. Not to mention the numerous dragons that you’ll find along the way.

The true standouts of this experience are without a doubt the performers. Every performer involved delivers a spectacular performance in an environment that doesn’t exactly make that easy. Not only do they put one some great scenes in specific locations, but they also manage to interact with guests as they lead them down the path as they make their way to the castle.

Admittedly, we did encounter some very minor sound issues during the show, but with an experience as ambitious as this, some technical glitches are almost expected. Of course, that will also vary from show to show as there are a lot of variables with an outdoor theatrical experience. This was also a preview night and the experience is likely to only get smoother as things progress. All things considered, the show ran very smoothly from a technical standpoint.

If there is a second standout of this show, it would simply be the stunning visuals. Leu Gardens provides the perfect beautiful, natural backdrop for this luminescent magical realm. There are several scenes that will simply make you say “wow” just because of the lighting and effects. Oh, and did I mention the dragons?

“Dragons & Fairies” at the Harry P. Leu Gardens is a unique and fun experience that transports you to a magical new world. It’s a perfect adventure for families with young children as they are sure to love all of the breathtaking visuals and lovable characters. And, if nothing else, it’s a great way to introduce yourself to a different kind of theatrical experience.

Tickets for “Dragons & Fairies” at the Harry P. Leu Gardens are $22 per person on Wednesday and Thursday and $25 per person Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The show runs from January 28th through March 6th. You can purchase your tickets at www.dragonsorlando.com.