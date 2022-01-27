Funko Announces Partnership with Make-A-Wish for Pops! With Purpose Line in Honor of World Wish Day

This spring, Funko will make it possible for fans to add to their Pop! collection and support Make-A-Wish at the same time. In 2022, the company’s Pops! With Purpose line will introduce a series of dreamy, metallic blue, Disney Pop! figures that benefit the wish-granting organization.

What’s Happening:

Funko has teamed up with Make-A-Wish for their newest collection of Pops! With Purpose—a series of collectible vinyl figures to support various charities that are important to the company and their fans.

The 2022 product assortment will include iconic characters spanning Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm: Pop! Disney: Make-A-Wish Disney Mickey Mouse (BoxLunch Exclusive) Pop! Disney: Make-A-Wish Disney Minnie Mouse Pop! Disney: Make-A-Wish Cheshire Cat Pop! Disney: Make-A-Wish Sulley Pop! Disney: Make-A-Wish Winnie the Pooh (Hot Topic Exclusive) Pop! Marvel: Make-A-Wish Iron Man (Funko Web Exclusive) Pop! Marvel: Make-A-Wish Spider-Man Pop! Star Wars: Make-A-Wish BB-8 bobblehead Pop! Star Wars: Make-A-Wish Stormtrooper bobblehead (GameStop Exclusive)

Each Pop! With Purpose figure sold will feature a designated sticker and box art indicating that Funko has made a charitable donation to the organization.

The new collectibles line will be available online and in stores on April 4th leading up to World Wish Day on April 29th.

Supporting Make-A-Wish:

Funko has announced that regardless of sales, they will donate $150,000 to Make-A-Wish to help fulfill the life-changing wishes of children with critical illnesses.

Additionally, in collaboration with GameStop, Funko will launch in-store activations for Make-A-Wish recipients at select GameStop stores nationwide during the month of April.

What They’re Saying:

Andrew Perlmutter, Chief Executive Officer at Funko: “Funko understands the importance of giving back by supporting causes that are close to the hearts of our employees, fans and the greater community. We are honored to support Make-A-Wish’s efforts as they work around the clock to fulfill children’s wishes.”

Richard K. Davis, president and CEO, Make-A-Wish America: "World Wish Day is all about the Make-A-Wish community coming together in celebration of wishes that can help kids build the physical and emotional strength needed to fight a critical illness. We are so grateful to have Funko join the celebration and find a fun way to involve a couple of our other key supporters in Disney and GameStop as well."

