Kidrobot Debuts New Line of Disney Vinyl Art Figures

Kidrobot debuted its first Disney Vinyl Art Figures today in collaboration with the entertainment icon. These fresh and unusual takes on classic Disney characters expand the scope of its existing Disney collection to the art vinyl medium, and are the first in a continuing creative line.

Mickey and Minnie “Locked in Love” (Present Edition) is a larger scale sculpture that celebrates the enduring romance of Mickey and Minnie. This detailed piece shows the world’s most famous mice with a rosy heart lock around their clasped hands and a special message engraved on the soles of their shoes. 13.5” wide x 10” tall. Retails for $194.99.