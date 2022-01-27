Valentine’s Day Offerings at the Downtown Disney District and the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort

The Downtown Disney District and the hotels of the Disneyland Resort have a handful of offerings coming soon to help make celebrating Valentine's Day special! Valentine’s Day Offerings in Downtown Disney: Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes: offers an over-the-top, eye-popping Red Velvet CakeShake with a vanilla frosted rim, red and white sprinkles, and is topped with a slice of red velvet cake, whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, and a cherry from February 12th through Valentine’s Day. Black Tap is also offering a Red Velvet Cake Batter Shake and a Truffle Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich through the entire month!

California Sole gives a sunny vibe, with a selection of Pura Vida heart jewelry, bright wallets and lanyards from Thread and starry red Havaianas sandals.

Say "Happy Valentine's Day" with pink heart-shaped macarons made with Persian rose buttercream from Kayla's Cake, which are precious and scrumptious! Lovepop is making hearts skip a beat with their new handcrafted paper flowers. These everlasting, intricate and one-of-a-kind flowers are a lovely choice for Valentine's Day, birthdays, anniversaries, or everyday "just because I love you" moments. Six stunning red paper roses sit atop their green leafy stems inside of a sturdy box, available while supplies last, through the month of February. Also fun and adorable is a pop-up card featuring Grogu. Marceline's Confectionery is brimming with sweetness, such as the "Bee Mine" Granny Smith apple, dipped in caramel and red chocolate and is adorned with dark chocolate and a honey bee chocolate piece. Plus, you can savor strawberry chocolate cake pops, heart-shaped "Bee Mine" cereal treats, chocolate dipped strawberries and dark chocolate marshmallow wands.

Pandora has a sweetheart selection of Valentine's charms and gift sets, featuring festive hearts and padlocks, providing the perfect way to cherish the special connection you share with your loved ones.

Pelé Soccer shares its love for the sport with a limited-edition "I Love the Beautiful Game" t-shirt through the month of February.

Fall in love with the classics at Salt & Straw, where chocolates and flowers turn into delicious scoops such as Chocolate Gooey Brownie and Honey Lavender.

Baking in February at Sprinkles is the new Heartthrob Red Velvet cupcake. This takes a romantic twist on their classic red velvet cupcake, as a southern style light chocolate cake with cream cheese frosting and rolled in Sprinkles' exclusive Heartthrob sprinkles by Fancy Sprinkles. This limited-time cupcake is available January 31st-February 14th, 2022.

Enjoying a fun night out at Splitsville Luxury Lanes and try The Final Rose Cocktail, a light and refreshing spirited elixir that's perfect for celebrating Galentine's Day or Valentine's Day, and perfectly pairs with any of Splitsville's wide selection of sushi, pizza, sandwiches and salads.

and try The Final Rose Cocktail, a light and refreshing spirited elixir that’s perfect for celebrating Galentine’s Day or Valentine’s Day, and perfectly pairs with any of Splitsville’s wide selection of sushi, pizza, sandwiches and salads. Wetzel’s Pretzels ‘A Choco-Lot of Love’ pretzel brings an extra sweet twist, topped with cinnamon sugar, dulce de leche and rich chocolate fudge.

The Coffee House at the Disneyland Hotel will be offering a red velvet cupcake and a Sable Heart cookie with raspberry filling, in addition to the raspberry mocha coffee for the month of February.

As an overnight guest of the Disneyland Hotel, Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel or Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, you may choose to purchase a beautiful Valentine's basket. This includes a Mickey Mouseketeer ears, Minnie Mouse sequin ears, a box of macarons and a silver Disney frame. For more details, visit the hotels' front desk upon your arrival. Deliveries will take place February 11-14th, 2022. Limited quantity available. A pink floral heart is being added between the Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse topiaries near the Fantasy Tower at the Disneyland Hotel, for a lovely photo opportunity, February 11-15th, 2022.

