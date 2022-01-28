Elizabeth Mitchell to Reprise Role as Carol/Mrs. Claus in the Disney+ Original Series “The Santa Clause”

Mrs. Claus will return in the Disney+ limited series spin-off of The Santa Clause franchise with Elizabeth Mitchell confirmed to be reprising her role.
What’s Happening:
- Carol, aka Mrs. Claus, will rejoin Scott Calvin in the Disney+ original series spin-off of The Santa Clause films.
- Elizabeth Mitchell has been confirmed for the series by Deadlline, reprising the role she originated in 2002 in The Santa Clause 2 and again in 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.
- The premise for the new series follows the search for the next Santa as Scott Calvin approaches his 65th birthday and considers retirement.
- It is likely that other cast members from the original films will be added, with likely additions including Eric Lloyd as Charlie, Liliana Mumy as Lucy, Wendy Crewson as Laura, Judge Reinhol as Neil, and David Krumholtz as Bernard.
- Production is set to begin in Los Angeles in March
- Award-winning Jack Burditt (30 Rock, Modern Family, Frasier, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Last Mand Standing) is the executive producer and showrunner.
- Tim Allen, Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), Richard Baker and Rick Messina will also serve as executive producers.
- The Disney Branded Television series is a production of 20th Television.
- The series is expected to stream in winter 2022.
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).