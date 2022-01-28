“GMA” Guest List: Lindsay Lohan, Dwayne Johnson and More to Appear Week of January 31st

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 31st-February 5th. The show will welcome actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of January 31st-February 5th:
- Monday, January 31
- Josh Groban
- Bellamy Young (Promised Land)
- Eva Chen (I Am Golden)
- Tuesday, February 1
- Sybrina Fulton (10-year anniversary of son Trayvon Martin’s death)
- Annie Abrams
- Chef Ming Tsai
- Wednesday, February 2
- Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Girl Before)
- Melissa Garcia (Fashion expert)
- Thursday, February 3
- David Oyelowo (The Girl Before)
- Friday, February 4
- Lindsay Lohan
- Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart
- Saturday, February 5
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Binge This! with Jeremy Parsons
- Takisha Sturdivant-Drew (Hair stylist)
- Elizabeth Graves (Martha Stewart Living Editor-in-Chief)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.