“GMA” Guest List: Lindsay Lohan, Dwayne Johnson and More to Appear Week of January 31st

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 31st-February 5th. The show will welcome actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC's Good Morning America

for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 31st-February 5th:

Monday, January 31 Josh Groban Bellamy Young ( Promised Land ) Eva Chen ( I Am Golden )

Tuesday, February 1 Sybrina Fulton (10-year anniversary of son Trayvon Martin’s death) Annie Abrams Chef Ming Tsai

Wednesday, February 2 Gugu Mbatha-Raw ( The Girl Before ) Melissa Garcia (Fashion expert)

Thursday, February 3 David Oyelowo ( The Girl Before )

Friday, February 4 Lindsay Lohan Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart

Saturday, February 5 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Binge This! with Jeremy Parsons Takisha Sturdivant-Drew (Hair stylist) Elizabeth Graves (Martha Stewart Living Editor-in-Chief)



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.