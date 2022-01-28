“GMA3” Guest List: Angela Davis, Taye Diggs and More to Appear Week of January 31st

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of January 31st-February 4th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of January 31st-February 4th:

Monday, January 31 Michael Regan (The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator) Angela Davis ( Angela Davis ) Paco de Leon ( Finance for the People ) Taylor Lautner ( Home Team )

Tuesday, February 1 General Charles Q. Brown Jr. (U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff) Taye Diggs ( Why? ) Matthew A. Cherry ( The Kings of Napa )

Wednesday, February 2 Charles Oakley ( The Last Enforcer ) Amber Riley and Raven Goodwin ( Single Black Female )

Thursday, February 3 Chef Huda JoAnna Garcia Swisher ( Sweet Magnolias )

Friday, February 4 Monica Berg and Rabbi Michael Berg ( Spiritually Hungry ) Larenz Tate ( Power Book II: Ghost )



