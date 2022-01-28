“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Andy Cohen, Sebastian Stan and More to Appear Week of January 31st

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 31st-February 4th:
- Monday, January 24
- Will Arnett (Murderville)
- Lisa Ling (Take Out)
- Musical Guest Allen Stone
- Tuesday, January 25
- Lily James and Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Musical Guest Eric Bellinger
- Wednesday, January 26
- Andy Cohen (Watch What Happens Live)
- Slash
- Musical Guests Slash feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators
- Thursday, January 27
- Josh Gad (Wolf Like Me)
- Anna Chlumsky (Inventing Anna)
- Musical Guests The Weather Station
- Friday, January 28
- TBA
