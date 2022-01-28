“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Andy Cohen, Sebastian Stan and More to Appear Week of January 31st

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 31st-February 4th:

Monday, January 24 Will Arnett ( Murderville ) Lisa Ling ( Take Out ) Musical Guest Allen Stone

Tuesday, January 25 Lily James and Sebastian Stan ( Pam & Tommy Quinta Brunson ( Abbott Elementary Musical Guest Eric Bellinger

Wednesday, January 26 Andy Cohen ( Watch What Happens Live ) Slash Musical Guests Slash feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators

Thursday, January 27 Josh Gad ( Wolf Like Me ) Anna Chlumsky ( Inventing Anna ) Musical Guests The Weather Station

Friday, January 28 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 19th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.