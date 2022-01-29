Dog Shampoo and Doggie Mist Available in the Norway Pavilion in EPCOT

When you visit Walt Disney World, there are certain things you expect to find in the gift shops. T-shirt with designs from your favorite attractions, toys of your favorite characters and other commemorative items for the park itself are among the usual suspects. One thing you don’t expect to find is dog shampoo, but that’s exactly what you can find in EPCOT now.

During a recent trip to EPCOT, we spotted Voff dog shampoo and doggie mist in The Fjording in the Norway pavilion.

The all-in-one dog shampoo is available for $30.

The “Doggie Mist” is available for $25 and consists of a plant-based formula derived from coconut and palm.