A Look at the Scoring Sessions for “West Side Story”

20th Century Studios have released a new video showcasing one of the scoring sessions for Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation of West Side Story. What’s Happening: The video showcases the orchestra, conducted by renowned Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor and Grammy Award winner Gustavo Dudamel, recording “America” along with the lyrical additions of the cast.

Bringing together the best of both Broadway and Hollywood, the film’s creative team includes Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, who also serves as an executive producer; Tony Award winner Justin Peck, who choreographed the musical numbers in the film; Academy Award-nominated composer and conductor David Newman (Anastasia), who arranged the score; Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie), who supervised the cast on vocals; and Grammy-nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan (Beauty and the Beast), who served as executive music producer for the film. The film is produced by Spielberg, Academy Award-nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger and Tony Award-winning producer Kevin McCollum.

West Side Story has been adapted for the screen from the original 1957 Broadway show, with book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and concept, direction and choreography by Jerome Robbins.

